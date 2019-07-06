Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Contrasting side by side

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.49 N/A -4.54 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 590.91% upside potential and an average price target of $19. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 757.14% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Celldex Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 23.9%. 0.1% are Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.