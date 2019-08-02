Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Analysts See $-1.17 EPS; MSCI Inc. (MSCI) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. MSCI Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Macquarie Research maintained MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) rating on Friday, March 1. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $188 target. UBS downgraded the shares of MSCI in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 1. See MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.41% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 156,482 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cleararc holds 0.08% or 2,042 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 6,130 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 226 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 31,119 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Franklin Resource accumulated 1.35M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 20,466 shares.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $219.04. About 201,957 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Closes Below 50D-MA; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 03/05/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI lndexes

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity. The insider Crum Scott A sold $3.33M.

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.55 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 33.74 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

