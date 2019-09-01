Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Decreased Position as Share Price Declined; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) by $8.79 Million as Shares Declined

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 6.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 49,604 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 67.69% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Mlp Energy Ren (GER) by 517,415 shares to 415,588 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 12 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.04% or 10,393 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 4.55M shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 41,475 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 12,488 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 187,115 shares. Mirae Asset Investments invested 0.32% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Town Country Comml Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 4,850 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 377,599 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 254,592 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T National Bank Corp invested in 44,095 shares. Freestone Holding Ltd Com invested in 0.25% or 100,882 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca stated it has 0.12% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).