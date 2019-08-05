Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Cut Stake; Century Alum Co (CENX) Stock Price Declined While Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Stake

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $623.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 1.35 million shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – WAS FORCED TO TEMPORARILY STOP PRODUCTION ON ONE OF ITS THREE POTLINES DUE TO AN ELECTRICAL FAILURE AT SEBREE ALUMINUM SMELTER; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 181,644 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 07/03/2018 – Celldex Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Analysts await Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.17 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.48 from last year’s $-1.65 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 164,920 shares to 208,119 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).