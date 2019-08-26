Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Garrison Financial Has Boosted Its Brown (BF.B) Position by $446,056

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 827,290 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 6.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3247. About 93,900 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,398 shares to 55,628 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,859 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE).

