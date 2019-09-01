Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Both Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) and Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) compete on a level playing field in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Ribbon Communications Inc. 5 0.97 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Ribbon Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.00% -10.8% -6.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Competitively, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Ribbon Communications Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Cellcom Israel Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ribbon Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellcom Israel Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.3% of Ribbon Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 48.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19% Ribbon Communications Inc. 0.2% -1.01% -8.21% -11.19% -31.09% 2.07%

For the past year Cellcom Israel Ltd. has -51.19% weaker performance while Ribbon Communications Inc. has 2.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cellcom Israel Ltd. beats Ribbon Communications Inc.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked solutions worldwide. The company offers Session Border Controllers (SBCs) that address security and interworking requirements for businesses, as well as regional and global communications service providers; Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, which bridges IP and TDM networks by converting voice signal into Internet Protocol (IP) IP packets and transmitting those IP packets on a data network; and Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, a class five end-office soft switch that provides residential and business voice services, as well as IP-IP multimedia processing engine services. It also provides Diameter Signaling Controller, a solution for 4G/long term evolution networks; Sonus Signal Transfer Point that acts as the switch/router in an SS7 signaling network; Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, a central routing and policy engine for its soft switch and distributed SBC solutions; and Web Real-Time Communications services solution. Further, it provides Sonus Network Management Solutions to manage and integrate its networked solutions with internal provisioning and billing systems; and Virtualized Mobile Core Solution that enables deployment voice and messaging services. Additionally, the company offers professional consulting services, such as integration, deployment, migration, operation support, monitoring, managed services, design, engagement, training, interoperability/verification testing, and technical support services. It serves long distance and local exchange carriers, Internet service providers, wireless and cable operators, international telephone companies, and carriers that provide services to other carriers through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.