Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)’s Financial Results Comparing With GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) and GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA). The two are both Telecom Services – Domestic companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 59 7.44 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cellcom Israel Ltd. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3% GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Cellcom Israel Ltd. and GCI Liberty Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 GCI Liberty Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, GCI Liberty Inc.’s average target price is $67.33, while its potential upside is 5.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellcom Israel Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.4% of GCI Liberty Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 48.4% of Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19% GCI Liberty Inc. -6.5% -4.36% 0.59% 35.38% 28.45% 45.12%

For the past year Cellcom Israel Ltd. had bearish trend while GCI Liberty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

GCI Liberty Inc. beats Cellcom Israel Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.