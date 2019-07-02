Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) Reaches $2.82 Low on Jul, 2; Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $6.06 Million

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 17.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 60,033 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 287,449 shares with $29.10 million value, down from 347,482 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $368.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 7.99 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT

The stock of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) reached all time low today, Jul, 2 and still has $2.59 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.82 share price. This indicates more downside for the $326.98 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.16M less. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 4,137 shares traded. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) has declined 34.29% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CEL News: 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Under Announcement, Employees Would Be Entitled to Take Organizational Steps, Including a Strike, as of March 26

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $326.98 million. It operates through two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-line. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) stake by 3,738 shares to 201,437 valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 11,981 shares and now owns 145,913 shares. Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.