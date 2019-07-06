Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) Reaches $2.79 Low on Jul, 6; Ariel Investments Lowered Its U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) Holding

Ariel Investments Llc decreased U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 158,084 shares as U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)’s stock declined 6.26%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 9.83 million shares with $170.67 million value, down from 9.99 million last quarter. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. now has $983.89 million valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 599,956 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 29/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LOCAL SAND PRODUCTION WILL COME ONLINE MUCH SLOWER THAN MANY PREDICT – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA BUYS EP MINERALS FOR $750M; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Investors (SLCA)

The stock of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) reached all time low today, Jul, 6 and still has $2.57 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.79 share price. This indicates more downside for the $324.85M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.57 PT is reached, the company will be worth $25.99M less. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 14,934 shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) has declined 34.29% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CEL News: 08/03/2018 Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation

Ariel Investments Llc increased Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV) stake by 81,000 shares to 196,400 valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) stake by 39,709 shares and now owns 393,751 shares. Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. US Silica Holdings had 7 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.