Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) Reaches $2.28 Low on Aug, 26; Greensky (GSKY) Shorts Raised By 3.73%

Greensky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) had an increase of 3.73% in short interest. GSKY’s SI was 22.38M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.73% from 21.58M shares previously. With 1.46M avg volume, 15 days are for Greensky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s short sellers to cover GSKY’s short positions. The SI to Greensky Inc’s float is 47.49%. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 103,438 shares traded. GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has declined 33.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.89% the S&P500. Some Historical GSKY News: 29/05/2018 GreenSky, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additi

The stock of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) reached all time low today, Aug, 26 and still has $2.14 target or 6.00% below today’s $2.28 share price. This indicates more downside for the $266.74M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.14 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.00 million less. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 11,986 shares traded. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) has declined 48.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CEL News: 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Announces a Labor Dispute; 08/03/2018 Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM ISRAEL 4Q EBITDA MARGIN +19.4%; 25/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Announces Appointment of Director; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Under Announcement, Employees Would Be Entitled to Take Organizational Steps, Including a Strike, as of March 26; 15/04/2018 – CELLCOM WINS ISRAELI ARMY TENDER: GLOBES; 25/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Names Sholem Lapidot to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel: Received Labor Dispute Announcement by Histadrut, the Union Representing the Company’s Employees; 11/03/2018 – CELLCOM: HISTADRUT CALLS LABOR DISPUTE OVER STALLED TALKS; 26/03/2018 – CELLCOM 4Q ARPU 53.6 SHEKELS

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. The company has market cap of $266.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Cellular and Fixed-line. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

Among 2 analysts covering GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GreenSky has $16.5 highest and $700 lowest target. $9.83’s average target is 43.50% above currents $6.85 stock price. GreenSky had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 7. Citigroup maintained GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16.5 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Sandler O’Neill.