Celgene (Put) (CELG) Holder Soros Fund Management Lowered Stake as Shares Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increased Its Position in Keycorp (KEY) as Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 2.22M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 4.13M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field And Main Bankshares holds 1,925 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.07% or 4,886 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Company accumulated 19,558 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited reported 13,977 shares. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.26% or 100,112 shares. First Natl Tru Commerce owns 3,508 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Republic Inv Management accumulated 0.1% or 198,629 shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.64% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,707 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Company invested in 1,334 shares or 0% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Lc holds 0% or 431 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Natl Bank Tru holds 11,203 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bryn Mawr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene’s CC-486 successful in late-stage AML study – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 86,579 shares to 286,579 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15,704 shares to 398,022 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,163 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp CEO Beth Mooney will retire in May 2020, to be succeeded by Chris Gorman – Crain’s Cleveland Business” with publication date: September 19, 2019.