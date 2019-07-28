Celgene Corporation (CELG)’s Financial Results Comparing With TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 92 4.15 N/A 6.58 14.44 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 4 32.91 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5% TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0.00% -159.7% -73.6%

Volatility and Risk

Celgene Corporation’s 1.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

Celgene Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Celgene Corporation’s average price target is $100.2, while its potential upside is 8.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 81.3% respectively. About 0.1% of Celgene Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation -0.78% -0.15% 5.82% 28.29% 11.31% 48.17% TherapeuticsMD Inc. -11.92% -27.29% -42.27% -34.08% -45.29% -14.7%

For the past year Celgene Corporation has 48.17% stronger performance while TherapeuticsMD Inc. has -14.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats TherapeuticsMD Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company manufactures and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. The company markets its products primarily through a direct national sales force to health care providers in the OB/GYN market space. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.