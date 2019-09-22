Celgene Corporation (CELG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Both Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 94 4.31 N/A 6.52 14.10 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 20 13.25 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Celgene Corporation and Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Celgene Corporation and Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5% Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that Celgene Corporation is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Heron Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Celgene Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heron Therapeutics Inc. are 4.4 and 4.1 respectively. Heron Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Celgene Corporation and Heron Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Heron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Celgene Corporation’s average target price is $101.5, while its potential upside is 2.14%. Heron Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average target price and a 106.08% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heron Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Celgene Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Celgene Corporation and Heron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Celgene Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Heron Therapeutics Inc. has 0.13% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33% Heron Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -7.92% -1.75% -35.36% -51.22% -32.77%

For the past year Celgene Corporation had bullish trend while Heron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats Heron Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The companyÂ’s product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single subcutaneous injection. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens. The company is also developing CINVANTI (HTX-019), a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of CINV; and HTX-011, which is in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of post-operative pain. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.