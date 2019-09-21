Celgene Corporation (CELG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and Adynxx Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 94 4.32 N/A 6.52 14.10 Adynxx Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -8.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celgene Corporation and Adynxx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5% Adynxx Inc. 0.00% -47.1% -36.2%

Risk & Volatility

Celgene Corporation has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adynxx Inc. has beta of 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Celgene Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Adynxx Inc. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Adynxx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Celgene Corporation and Adynxx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Adynxx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.14% for Celgene Corporation with average price target of $101.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Celgene Corporation shares and 10.8% of Adynxx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Celgene Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Adynxx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33% Adynxx Inc. 0.52% -1.69% -67.08% -68.26% -63.61% -57.57%

For the past year Celgene Corporation has 43.33% stronger performance while Adynxx Inc. has -57.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Adynxx Inc.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.