Celgene Corporation (CELG) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Comparing side by side

Both Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 97 0.62 706.32M 6.52 14.10 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 3 -0.26 198.68M -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 726,069,078.95% 83.9% 13.5% TherapeuticsMD Inc. 6,158,137,804.92% -159.7% -73.6%

Risk & Volatility

Celgene Corporation’s current beta is 1.46 and it happens to be 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Celgene Corporation are 2.8 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. TherapeuticsMD Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 TherapeuticsMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Celgene Corporation is $101.5, with potential upside of 3.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Celgene Corporation and TherapeuticsMD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 79.9%. Celgene Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.76% of TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33% TherapeuticsMD Inc. -2.27% -16.02% -49.29% -57.76% -61.05% -43.57%

For the past year Celgene Corporation had bullish trend while TherapeuticsMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Celgene Corporation beats TherapeuticsMD Inc.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company manufactures and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen. The company markets its products primarily through a direct national sales force to health care providers in the OB/GYN market space. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.