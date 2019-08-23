Celgene Corporation (CELG) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Major companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 93 4.13 N/A 6.52 14.10 GW Pharmaceuticals plc 167 33.86 N/A -8.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Celgene Corporation and GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5% GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.46 beta indicates that Celgene Corporation is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Celgene Corporation. Its rival GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.2 respectively. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Celgene Corporation and GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 2 3 2.60 GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 5.10% for Celgene Corporation with consensus price target of $100.2. GW Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $187 consensus price target and a 27.72% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GW Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Celgene Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.5% of Celgene Corporation shares and 80.9% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares. About 0.1% of Celgene Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.62% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33% GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.22% -5.99% -2.22% 15.57% 21.75% 66.65%

For the past year Celgene Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 10 factors Celgene Corporation.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.