Celgene Corp. (CELG) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (Put) (SLB) as Shares Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (SLB) by 206.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 4.03 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 67.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.91M, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 893,304 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Rev About $14.8B

