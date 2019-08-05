Celgene Corp. (CELG) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Upped Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased by $3.38 Million Its Stake

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 24,723 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 18,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 918,835 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 22/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New and Updated Data across a Range of Blood Diseases at EHA 2018; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 287,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.85M, down from 315,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.47. About 11.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CELG, ALGN, DOV – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene, Amgen, Gilead Impress in Q2, Other Pipeline Updates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 30,602 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd (NYSE:ACN) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,253 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.09% stake. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,440 shares. 3,532 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 303 shares. Markston Interest Ltd holds 0.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 48,888 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pggm Investments has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 1.17 million are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 8,940 shares. Private Trust Company Na accumulated 0.11% or 5,367 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.23% or 862,594 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Mngmt has invested 1.84% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 20 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 382,430 shares to 412,130 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Com owns 537,544 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited invested in 1,935 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Weitz Invest Mngmt accumulated 17,500 shares. Mrj reported 52,191 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt holds 2,340 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek (Private) holds 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 19,536 shares. Covington Invest Incorporated owns 75,558 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Dsm Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 8.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.13 million shares. Hirtle Callaghan Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Asset owns 106,406 shares. Amica Retiree Med owns 34,534 shares. Fayerweather Charles accumulated 1.73% or 9,385 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).