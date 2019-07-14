Celgene Corp. (CELG) Holder Jag Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $1.69 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 52.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 12,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 24,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SMITH’S PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES WILL BE ASSUMED BY CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER MARK J. ALLES; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Cap Llc invested 0.51% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 246,265 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Boston Limited Liability invested in 29,914 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 6,654 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.83% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,490 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 217,826 shares stake. Chilton Cap Limited Com has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Williams Jones And Llc reported 1.48% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 738,477 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 821,914 were reported by Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 28,509 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 259,673 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TJX Companies Leaves Other Retailers in the Dust (Again) – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Homebuying Season: What To Expect In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 1.20M shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0.1% or 1.09M shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 4.02M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 26,475 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns Limited. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 55,975 shares. 36,821 were accumulated by Leuthold Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company. 74,734 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd. Omni Ptnrs Llp has 6.26% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 600,000 shares. Barnett & Incorporated reported 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New Hampshire-based Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smithfield Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 65,286 shares. Clean Yield Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mairs And owns 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,870 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 11,906 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 23,785 shares to 157,962 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 27,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.