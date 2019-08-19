Celgene Com (CELG) Shareholder Fcg Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $524,990 as Stock Value Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Holding in Celgene (CELG) Trimmed by $8.57 Million

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20 million, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Reaffirms 2020 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 91,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 118,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Bulshs 2022 Cb by 16,665 shares to 244,678 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Val Idx Fd (VOOV) by 5,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds 500 Grth Idx F (VOOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & has 120,334 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 37,945 shares. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3,429 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 1.26M were accumulated by Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Newman Dignan & Sheerar stated it has 3,760 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bell Bank owns 0.07% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,961 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 101,611 shares. Asset One Limited has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 334,165 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 3,773 shares. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 439 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Knott David M holds 0.19% or 4,967 shares. Harvest Ltd Com holds 12.14% or 87,920 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baillie Gifford Co holds 78,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corporation by 8,433 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (MCHI) by 7,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).