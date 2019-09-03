Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $427,512 as Stock Price Declined; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Position by $8.88 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 4,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 42,768 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 47,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 120.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 467,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 854,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.86M, up from 386,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.82. About 2.97 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 253,400 shares to 656,600 shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,496 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) by 30,619 shares to 245,124 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 7,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 9.38 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

