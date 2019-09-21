Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Aflac (AFL) Stake Has Increased by Adams Express Company

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 278,400 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26 million, up from 245,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Aflac Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.83 million shares traded or 45.17% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. David R Rahn reported 1.38% stake. York Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 2.59 million shares or 9.71% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 17 shares. Empyrean Prtn Limited Partnership has 6.34% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.54M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,100 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited reported 0.08% stake. First Manhattan holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 215,797 shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Falcon Edge Ltd Partnership invested 7.52% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt stated it has 10,551 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. M&R invested in 400 shares. Quinn Opportunity invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 15,200 shares to 137,237 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,800 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 0.11% stake. Citigroup reported 646,981 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 275,438 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru has 0.35% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 34,533 shares. Mcmillion Cap Inc invested in 198 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 46,039 shares. Moreover, Farmers Trust has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3,970 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has 6,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 9,588 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 3,509 shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.1% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Transamerica Advisors holds 0.03% or 2,566 shares in its portfolio.