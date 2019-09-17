Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Trimmed Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Decreased Its Position

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 1.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 112,549 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65 million, down from 115,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 59,267 shares to 86,961 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Ltd stated it has 490 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability holds 44,000 shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 1.81M shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,008 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreno Evelyn V holds 50,584 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3.33M shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cadinha & Co Ltd owns 7,045 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 10,181 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca reported 8,097 shares stake. 47,619 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability invested in 48,775 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 12,288 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested in 19,002 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Com invested in 0% or 11 shares. Channing Mngmt Lc invested in 24,029 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,886 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 5,209 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Westchester Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 1,238 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.24M shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.24% or 620,746 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 25,989 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Haverford Trust Company reported 5,432 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 11,871 shares. Weiss Multi owns 5,000 shares.

