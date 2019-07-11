Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Fcg Advisors Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $970,992 as Market Valuation Declined

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,229 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 6.90 million shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 69,058 shares to 4,030 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,083 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Western Digital Extends Openness of PlatformIO and Enhances Its RISC-V Portfolio to Accelerate Data-Centric Innovation – Business Wire" on June 18, 2019

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq" on June 26, 2019

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.