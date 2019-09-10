Celgene Com (CELG) Holder Fcg Advisors Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Provident Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Factset Resh Sys (FDS) by $310,992

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $266.58. About 199,734 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 23/05/2018 – USD/TRY Rises Nearly 4% to Record High 4.8454 -FactSet; 08/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 1.2426 After ECB Announcement, From 1.2378 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 19/04/2018 – EUR/CHF Rises Above 1.20 For First Time Since January 2015 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Fcg Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fcg Advisors Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 182,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.20M, down from 187,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fcg Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $97.75. About 1.48 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Evotec: Celgene Decided to Expand Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 120,334 are held by Df Dent And. Fil Limited holds 0.2% or 1.37 million shares in its portfolio. General Amer Com accumulated 0.51% or 55,000 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 393,950 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Landscape Cap Lc has 23,811 shares. Symons Cap Mgmt has invested 2.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 2,200 are held by Gm Advisory Gru. Stanley holds 10,464 shares. Amp Capital Limited holds 0.15% or 311,259 shares. Blume Capital Management invested in 0.08% or 1,700 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested in 0.02% or 9,620 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 279 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has invested 0.33% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche Extends Offer to Acquire Spark Therapeutics Yet Again – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene News: CELG Stock Jumps on Sale of Otezla to Amgen – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene teams up with Immatics in cancer immunotherapies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Fcg Advisors Llc, which manages about $302.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 23,453 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Large Cap Etf (VV) by 8,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.47 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker owns 2,710 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 238 shares or 0% of the stock. Conestoga Cap Llc accumulated 2,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Company reported 0.17% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 231,300 shares. Anchor Advisors Lc owns 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd reported 2,838 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 4,982 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 50 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 651 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 13,600 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Company invested in 59,167 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smithfield has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares to 380,377 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 638,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is FactSet (FDS) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Downgrades FactSet On Valuation, Organic Growth Prospects – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FactSet reports mixed Q2, in-line outlook – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FactSet raises FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.