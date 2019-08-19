Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined While Green Valley Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Molina Healthcare (MOH) Stock Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Upped Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,250 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 617,277 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – PURSUANT TO PRICING CO AGREED TO REPURCHASE FROM NOTEHOLDERS AGGREGATE OF $96.8 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 – $3.73, SAW $4.24 – $4.74; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 432,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 369,961 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.90M, down from 802,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 10/04/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agios’ (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene is Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celgene: Timing The Switch To Bristol-Myers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Celgene Corporation (CELG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.36% or 765,143 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com holds 27,180 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.67% or 502,738 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 4,219 shares. Blackhill Cap stated it has 28,000 shares. Moreover, Davidson Advsrs has 1.37% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 138,896 shares. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 69,921 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 25,772 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 28,987 are owned by Bath Savings Trust. Duncker Streett Co reported 0.19% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny, New York-based fund reported 42 shares. Pggm stated it has 159,679 shares. City holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,795 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 865,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 295,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.