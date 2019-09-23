Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined While Oz Management LP Upped Its Holding; As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Market Value Rose, Credit Suisse Ag Raised Position

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 719,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221.33 million, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 2.04M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 135,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 663,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.47M, up from 528,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 135,515 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 46mm, REF 804-07-460 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hap Trading Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 19,572 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 19,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp & Tru owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 8,580 shares. Second Curve Ltd Liability has 10.62% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. 88,831 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 92,907 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company. Principal Fincl Grp owns 206,138 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Northern Tru Corp holds 674,384 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 7,318 shares. Bloombergsen holds 1.53% or 751,248 shares. Meeder Asset invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 75,955 shares to 908,860 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (Call) (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,300 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

