Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Declined While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Increased Its Position; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding in Kroger Co (KR) by $800,448

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 53.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 33,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 29,277 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 62,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 10.41M shares traded or 15.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Gross Margin 21.9%; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer plans to phase out firearms business; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 23/03/2018 – Target and Kroger discussing possible merger – report

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 3.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

