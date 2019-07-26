Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding; Incyte Corp. (INCY) Shares Declined While Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased by $3.72 Million Its Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 73.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 43,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,096 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 59,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 512,622 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 13/03/2018 – Incyte Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pemigatinib; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE INC – EXPECTS TO PROVIDE A CLINICAL UPDATE ON PHASE 1B PROGRAM IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 10/04/2018 – NANOBIOTIX : THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MD ANDERSON CANCER CENTER AND NANOBIOTIX HAVE AN AGREEMENT TO RUN IMMUNOTHERAPEUTIC PRE-CLINICAL RESEARCH IN LUNG CANCER COMBINING NBTXR3 AND NIVOLUMAB; 18/04/2018 – Roche Gets FDA PMA Supplement for Cobas EGFR Mutation Test V2 to Be Used as Companion Diagnostic Test With Tagrisso; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s cancer drug fails trial, marking major blow for immunotherapy combination treatment

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,938 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 36,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 2.38 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 9,377 shares to 20,610 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 10,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $811,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability reported 7,666 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 9,400 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). California-based Sarl has invested 0.4% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.06% or 2.34 million shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% or 46,007 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc has 2,842 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Limited holds 80,342 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Co has 3,634 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 61 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Automobile Association has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Natl Pension owns 0.08% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 231,637 shares. Federated Pa reported 110,249 shares.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.91 million for 58.71 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Com reported 16,492 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 37,100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.22% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 197,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4.81M shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 2.67M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 53.19 million are held by Vanguard Gp Inc. Beaumont Finance Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,591 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 514,525 shares. Condor Mngmt has 11,121 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsrs reported 28,833 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,536 shares. Tanaka Cap Incorporated reported 3,741 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Thomasville Fincl Bank invested in 0.56% or 32,437 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.