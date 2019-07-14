Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose While Bender Robert & Associates Trimmed Position; Cypress Capital Management Wy Trimmed Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $782,767

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Celgene to Present New Clinical Data in Blood Cancer and Solid Tumor Therapies at Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Scientific Sessions; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,214 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Tx invested in 0.08% or 1,280 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc stated it has 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Panagora Asset Management owns 213,664 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 5,849 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.23% or 899,200 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 220,281 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Parnassus Invests Ca has 2.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3.08 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 117,893 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co reported 379,788 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.21% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. 208,542 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Kistler holds 55 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 86,862 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 48.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Llc has invested 0.38% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 1.75 million shares. Sit Investment Associate accumulated 32,085 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 45,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 12,440 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking invested in 0.18% or 547,072 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,550 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) owns 35,000 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 53.19M shares. Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt Co holds 0.72% or 14,781 shares. Finemark Bank And Tru has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.38 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.