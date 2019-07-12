Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Rose While Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Holding by $3.74 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Stock Price Declined While Olstein Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $624,000

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, up from 177,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 3.28 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 39,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 168,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 1.27 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Net $846M; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,668 shares to 71,607 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Novartis (NVS) Announces Promising Data on Tasigna & Hyrimoz – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An In-Depth Look At Jounce Therapeutics – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will the Pharma Space Witness More Mega-Merger Deals in 2H? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 8.43M shares for 6.39% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 16,143 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs owns 1.37% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 138,896 shares. Tanaka Capital owns 1.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,741 shares. Scotia reported 26,441 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn holds 21,090 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 6,580 were reported by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Co. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 33,219 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 765,143 shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 490,500 shares stake. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.08% or 39,718 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv reported 2,171 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Corp has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 10,621 shares. 296,687 are held by Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Limited Partnership. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,100 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Western Digital’s Decision to Cut Ties With Huawei Backfire? – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SWKS, PXD, WDC – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks to Ditch Before the Fed Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert reported 3.31% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 34,378 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 55,472 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 3,100 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Nv owns 859,363 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 63,219 shares. Sg Americas Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Barry Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.33% or 21,655 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl invested in 0.01% or 133,376 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,500 shares to 92,500 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Communications New (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 46,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,000 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.