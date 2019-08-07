Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined While Edgewood Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $766,382; Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Generac (GNRC) by $4.13 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 265,849 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 2.01M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 4,640 shares to 88,272 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 302,251 shares. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 319,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 14,141 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Co owns 8,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 103,625 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 46,834 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc accumulated 606,455 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 175,554 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 63,713 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). State Street owns 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 1.25M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Aperio Gru Limited has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 5.03 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Incorporated stated it has 297,127 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0.03% or 584,534 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.03% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Capital Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 9,000 shares. Symons Mgmt stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0.28% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 103,944 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Legal & General Group Public Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4.31M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Carroll Fincl Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 313 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il accumulated 212,716 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 50,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Serv has 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 303 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 2,258 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Burns J W And Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).