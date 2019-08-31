Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined While Edgewood Management Has Decreased Position; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Truenorth Has Raised Position

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 8,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 66,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 21/05/2018 – I talked to George Golumbeski about his departure from Celgene, and his new plans for biotech $CELG; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 101.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 12,852 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 6,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs says electric car company Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC risks of a trade war have increased; 07/03/2018 – Drummond hires Goldman to float possible Colombia sale to investors; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 310,603 shares to 7.42 million shares, valued at $1.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Interstate Bancorporation reported 1,595 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd reported 0.43% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fairfield Bush has invested 0.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ballentine Prtnrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,230 shares. 104,263 are owned by Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Com. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.11% or 197,750 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors holds 30,785 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.66% or 4,505 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp accumulated 1.2% or 140,153 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 40 shares. 10 reported 22,687 shares.

