Celgene (CELG) Stock Price Declined While Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shares Rose, Harber Asset Management Boosted by $2.20 Million Its Stake

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 21,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 26,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – DENALI MAY MAKE FUTURE CONTINGENT PAYMENTS UP TO MAXIMUM OF $447 MLN UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 187,824 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.01M, up from 161,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 330,911 shares to 507,960 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advisors Corporation has 4,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 206 shares. Cibc Inc holds 0.09% or 208,734 shares. Pggm Investments owns 159,679 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arrow Fincl holds 14,754 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 3,763 are held by Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer & Company Inc stated it has 102,466 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 74,514 shares. 31,800 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.2% or 530,489 shares. Ruffer Llp owns 3.12M shares or 6.73% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Com Ltd accumulated 132,824 shares. Symons Management owns 52,235 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

