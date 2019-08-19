Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Upped Position; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.40 Million

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 167,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, up from 157,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.68 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 05/03/2018 Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 30,032 shares. Anderson Hoagland Communications accumulated 0.87% or 16,300 shares. 28,000 were reported by Blackhill Capital. Utah Retirement owns 0.25% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 132,611 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gm Advisory Grp invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kidder Stephen W holds 2,361 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc accumulated 223,267 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 9,800 shares stake. Horseman Capital stated it has 0.29% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,430 shares. Park National Corp Oh accumulated 2,710 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 221,561 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 104,263 shares. Hills Bancorp And Com has 0.4% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 15,883 shares.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene, Amgen, Gilead Impress in Q2, Other Pipeline Updates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 8,980 shares. Allstate reported 0.78% stake. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 591,299 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.73% or 3.22 million shares. Sabal Tru reported 233,619 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White has 2.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlanta Cap L L C accumulated 23,186 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 17,094 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,901 are owned by Founders Securities Limited Com. Scott Selber Inc has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.02% or 2,072 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares to 46,279 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.