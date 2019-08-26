Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While Markston International Lowered Stake by $826,260; Affinity Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Caterpillar (CAT)

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 29,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 3.15M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES, SEES BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 48,888 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, down from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.61. About 5.80M shares traded or 40.68% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Downgrade of Caterpillar May Actually Be Good News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations In (NYSE:WYN) by 21,018 shares to 56,949 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 9,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,088 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,770 shares to 213,191 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

