Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While Choate Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake; Home Depot (HD) Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 20,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, down from 24,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Plans To Execute A $2 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 22,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 30,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $218.21. About 3.40M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 19,678 shares to 116,803 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 16,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,160 shares to 7,571 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

