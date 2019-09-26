Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined While Angelo Gordon & Company LP Has Decreased Holding by $27.60 Million; Fort Point Capital Partners Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $531,432 as Share Price Declined

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.73 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Angelo Gordon & Company Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 553,967 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,564 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, down from 4,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $385.25. About 682,689 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – BOEING BOOKED FINAL C-17 CARGO JET SALE TO INDIA IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Angelo Gordon & Company Lp, which manages about $30.60 billion and $875.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 60,800 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 7,794 shares to 117,974 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33B for 41.34 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.