Celgene (CELG) Stake Maintained by Symons Capital Management Inc; Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position by $952,480

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company's stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $753.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 32,991 shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co. (NYSE:SM) by 22,100 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 19,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,231 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire" on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – GlobeNewswire" published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Delek US Holdings Announces the Formation of DK Trading & Supply – GlobeNewswire" on January 11, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG's Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Corcept's (CORT) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Agios' (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019.

