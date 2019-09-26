Celgene (CELG) Stake Lifted by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale; Rwc Asset Management Llp Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Cut by $5.00 Million

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 333,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 201,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 534,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 1.07M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter to Nuance Commun Bd and Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS SAYS ITS BOARD ALSO CONFIRMED THAT IT IS CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL NAME A NEW CEO BY MARCH 31, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 354,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.92 million, up from 693,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 1.63 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 06/03/2018 – CELGENE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF JUNO THERAPEUTICS; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.50 million shares to 40,645 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 87,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,097 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp reported 561,839 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.25 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 2,900 shares stake. Chesapeake Asset accumulated 25,524 shares. First Trust owns 3,508 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 180,001 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.33% stake. Franklin Res Inc owns 6.47M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Indiana Trust & Inv holds 12,331 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 200 shares. Next Fincl owns 2,685 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 1,626 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 30,480 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. New York-based Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: PhaseBio Leaps On Trial Results, Pacira Set To Join SmallCap 600 Index, Positive Readout For Amgen’s Blood Cancer Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sandoz Recalls Ulcer Drug, Anchiano Strikes Agreement With ADT Pharma, Proteon Announces Reverse Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Gains Europe’s Approval for Empliciti – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Celgene Corporation (CELG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold NUAN shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 234.85 million shares or 10.23% less from 261.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Com reported 472,805 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Farmers And Merchants Investments owns 57,093 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Lapides Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 156,500 shares or 1.15% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests stated it has 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 4,645 shares. Marathon Capital Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 21,900 shares. Moreover, Tcw Gru Inc has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 136,196 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 11,046 shares. Fort LP has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 10,416 shares. Victory Mngmt reported 16.95 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 300,054 shares in its portfolio.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 253,630 shares to 511,005 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).