Celgene (CELG) Stake Held by Symons Capital Management Inc; Union Bankshares Position in Pepsico (PEP) Cut by $324,032

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 2,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 46,592 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 49,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.19M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,133 were accumulated by Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Adv. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,986 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 892 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 131,135 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc owns 23,000 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 111,425 shares. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management Ltd has 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Inc Or reported 54,665 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S&Co reported 121,437 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 184,950 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.13% or 3,768 shares. Montrusco Bolton has 110,419 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp invested in 1.29M shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 3,342 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,147 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 20,618 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank reported 137,925 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.11% or 20,906 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 807,907 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Management Limited Tn reported 45 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Freestone Cap Hldg Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,738 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 15,316 shares. 57,039 were reported by Central Natl Bank Trust. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 2,777 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Boltwood Management reported 3,475 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Avalon Advsr Limited Co invested in 4,880 shares.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) by 6,678 shares to 166,711 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,822 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).