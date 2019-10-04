Celgene (CELG) Stake Held by Havens Advisors Llc; Penn Capital Management Co Boosted Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake by $837,000

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 159% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 34,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 56,809 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 21,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 1.86M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 1.81 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Additional $3 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Plans to Execute a $2 Billion Accelerate; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces First-In-Human Dosing Of Its RIPK1 Inhibitor Clinical Program And The Appointment Of Peter Klein; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Patricia Hemingway Hall Elected to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.43% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 167,800 shares. Price Michael F holds 1.56% or 130,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 140,276 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 7,500 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3,963 shares. 817,385 were reported by Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Maple Mgmt owns 2,354 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj accumulated 4,250 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Boston Prns holds 1,012 shares. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 350 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.27% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 134,134 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia holds 33,579 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd stated it has 773,547 shares. Blair William & Co Il invested in 18,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 541,745 shares. First Manhattan Communications invested in 3.97 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 1.93M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 13,690 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 20,123 shares. Fil holds 319,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 25,203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated owns 9,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 18,942 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 19,905 shares to 280,621 shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryerson Hldg Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 124,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,251 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.