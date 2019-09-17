Celgene (CELG) Stake Has Raised by Tt International; Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Holding Raised by Elm Ridge Management Llc

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 152.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 283,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 469,586 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89M, up from 185,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.65M market cap company. It closed at $4.34 lastly. It is down 65.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 09/03/2018 – YRC Freight January 2018 Tonnage Per Day Decreased Approximately 6.1%; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in YRC Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B

Tt International increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 180,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 383,654 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46M, up from 202,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.64. About 882,369 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE STILL OPEN TO DEALS; DOESN’T NOTE ANYTHING SPECIFIC; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20,916 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

