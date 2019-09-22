Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Water Island Capital Has Boosted by $106.52 Million Its Stake; Essex Ppty Tr Com (ESS) Shareholder Eii Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (ESS) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 1,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 7,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 9,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $322.82. About 658,010 shares traded or 115.71% up from the average. ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 1323.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.12M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 24/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS OZANIMOD STUDIES CONSISTENT W/ PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Analysts await ESex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19M for 24.09 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by ESex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

