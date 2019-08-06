Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Sandy Spring Bank Has Decreased Holding by $1.20 Million; Francisco Partners Management LP Cut Its Holding in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) by $677,406

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 12,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 2,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 15,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.4. About 1.95M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204026 Company: CELGENE

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 82,249 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MARCH RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME $ 11.9 BLN VS $ 10.4 BLN; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – DOES NOT EXPECT NEW REGULATIONS TO HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON ITS OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.85 million for 20.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 73,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 138,068 shares. North American Management owns 0.01% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) for 11,042 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 300 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Company reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Barclays Public Limited invested in 14,523 shares. State Street accumulated 702,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 415,384 shares. Citigroup accumulated 6,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 1.08M shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.76M shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corp Etf by 18,140 shares to 58,040 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 13,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf.

