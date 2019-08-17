Celgene (CELG) Shares Declined While Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered by $6.53 Million Its Position; Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.04. About 27,184 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 69,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 28,987 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 98,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 1.99M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q EPS $1.10; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (CELG); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 57,395 shares to 57,948 shares, valued at $22.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 19,444 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 67,267 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 8,648 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Com owns 8,514 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mraz Amerine And owns 11,843 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 19,293 shares. 2,303 are owned by Metropolitan Life. Sit Inv Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). 1,893 were reported by Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd. First Manhattan accumulated 193,702 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 5,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,899 shares. 138,939 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Northern stated it has 243,385 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 0.27% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 84,604 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 514,525 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 61,965 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 95,370 shares. Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 0.79% or 40,861 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,752 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.21% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Horseman Capital Mngmt holds 0.29% or 9,000 shares. Tcw Gp Inc reported 15,654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Liability owns 0.46% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 44,845 shares. Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated invested in 472,941 shares. Macroview Management Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 24 shares. Pittenger & Anderson reported 2,000 shares. 2.78M are owned by Morgan Stanley.