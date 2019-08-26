Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.01 Million; As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Essex Financial Services Boosted Holding

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 6.90M shares traded or 67.46% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 15,646 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 7,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 3.68 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,967 shares to 110,700 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathawayinc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,520 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Us Pfd Etf (PFF) by 60,275 shares to 154,580 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex (NYSE:WEX) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class A.

