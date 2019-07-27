Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Wendell David Associates Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.99% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co accumulated 461,510 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Longfellow Investment Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.56% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 271,149 were reported by York Capital Management Glob Advisors Lc. Seizert Limited Co reported 1.19% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,340 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs holds 0.09% or 3,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.17% or 6.04M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 134,865 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,893 shares. Yakira Capital has invested 2.94% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Groesbeck Mgmt Nj invested in 4,430 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cypress Group reported 33,150 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, ABBV, CELG, UPS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UnitedHealth (UNH) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Guides Up for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Announces FDA Approval for OTEZLA for Treatment of Oral Ulcers Associated with Behcet’s Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Incredibly Cheap Healthcare Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 7,948 shares to 429,914 shares, valued at $22.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6,984 shares to 413,726 shares, valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.