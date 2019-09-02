Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.09 Million; Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Stock Rose While Advisory Research Trimmed Its Holding

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 15,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.76% . The hedge fund held 15,495 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, down from 31,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Mcgrath Rentcorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 36,517 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 POMALYST/IMNOVID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE

