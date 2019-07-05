Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Stake by $2.21 Million; Mbt Finl (MBTF) Market Valuation Declined While Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $441,290

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 44,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 424,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.97 million market cap company. It closed at $10.33 lastly. It is down 3.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 23,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,344 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 115,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 107,413 shares to 542,943 shares, valued at $23.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Limited (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Point Limited Liability Co holds 8,510 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4,070 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.56% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 73,801 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Vigilant Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 327,047 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 18,985 shares. 134,865 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. S&Co accumulated 11,487 shares. Intersect Cap Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 59,266 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability owns 13,394 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares to 378,727 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). S Muoio & Ltd Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 59,622 shares. 94,840 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Mellon. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.2% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Patriot Prtnrs Gp Lp accumulated 9.24% or 2.06 million shares. State Street reported 233,706 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 28,033 shares. 15,238 were reported by Comerica Retail Bank. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 66,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Com Investment Advisers reported 95,700 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Gp Inc has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Brandywine Global Investment Lc accumulated 9,858 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,766 activity.